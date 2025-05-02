Friday, May 2, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Technology means only Narendra Modi ji, says Chandrababu Naidu

By: Agencies

Amaravati, May 2: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong grasp of technology, saying no other leader even came close to him.

“Technology means only Narendra Modi Ji. No other politician can understand technology. Only Modi Ji is understanding technology,” the Chief Minister said while referring to Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives to promote semiconductors, Jan Dhan Model, integration of Aadhaar with mobile and UPI.

Addressing the public meeting after PM Modi re-launched Amaravati capital works here, Naidu, recalling that he started HITEC City in Hyderabad as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, told the Prime Minister that he was now starting Quantum Valley in Amaravati.

“We are focusing on AI. You are always guiding me that AI is the gamechanger,” he said. Responding to Naidu’s laudatory remarks, Prime Minister Modi, in turn, heaped praise on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for his technology initiatives in his earlier stints and revealed that as the newly-elected Chief Minister of Gujarat, he used to closely monitor them. He said that he learnt a lot from the initiatives taken by Chandrababu Naidu when the latter was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

“When I was newly elected Chief Minister of Gujarat, I was very closely monitoring what initiatives Chandrababu Naidu was taking in Hyderabad. I learned a lot, and today, I got the opportunity to implement them,” said the Prime Minister, leaving CM Naidu emotional at the fulsome words of praise.

The Prime Minister also praised Naidu for adopting future technology, taking up up projects on a large scale and executing them quickly with efficiency. He also praised the people of Andhra Pradesh. “There is no shortage of people who dream in Andhra Pradesh, and no shortage of those who fulfill those dreams. I can also proudly say, today Andhra Pradesh is on the right path. Andhra has picked up the right speed, now we must continuously accelerate this growth speed.”

IANS

Previous article
KHADC CEM, EMs meet Governor
Next article
Providing elderlies dignity in old age collective responsibility of nation: President Murmu
spot_imgspot_img

