Friday, May 2, 2025
SPORTS

MI’s 100-run rout sends RR out of playoffs race

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Jaipur, May 1: Mumbai Indians extended their remarkable winning streak to six matches with a 100-run rout of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday, pushing the home team out of the race for playoffs.
Openers Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) struck sublime half-centuries before Suryakumar Yadav (48 not out off 23) and Hardik Pandya (48 not out off 23) went on the offensive to power Mumbai Indians to 217 for two.
Royals, who chased down 210 against Gujarat Titans here three nights ago with more than four overs to spare, never got going in the run chase and folded up for 117 in 16.1 overs.
It was Royals’ eighth defeat in 11 games while Mumbai Indians have seven wins from 11 matches. Another victory should be enough to secure a playoffs berth for the five-time champions.
The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi (0 off 2), who took the cricketing world by storm with his 35-ball hundred on Monday night, was caught at mid-on off Deepak Chahar in the first over of the RR innings. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal struck two towering sixes off Trent Boult in the following over before being castled by the New Zealander. It was a procession from thereon.
Jasprit Bumrah, who was brought into the attack in the fifth over, sent back Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag with short balls to reduce Royals to 51 for five inside the powerplay.
Earlier, Rohit and Rickelton put the home team under pressure with a sizzling display of clean hitting.
In their 116-run stand, Rickelton targeted the quick bowlers while Rohit went after spinners especially Maheesh Theekshana, who was introduced as early as third over. Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya capitalised on the openers’ good work to take the team past 200.
Jofra Archer bowled a tight first over but the Mumbai openers collected 18 runs off his second.
The last five overs fetched 71 runs for Mumbai Indians. (PTI)

Previous article
Rohit completes 6,000 runs for MI

Related articles

SPORTS

Rohit completes 6,000 runs for MI

Jaipur, May 1: Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma is now the second player to score more than 6000...
SALANTINI JANERA

SSLC-ni topper-rangna Edu Minister mande ra·pilskaaniko daka

BAGHMARA: Ia 2025 bilsini Secondary School Leaving Cerficate (SSLC) porikkao name chu·sokanggipa Rongara-Siju constituency-ni chatro chatrirangna Bristibar salo,...
SPORTS

GT eye quick turnaround; SRH need win for berth in playoffs

Ahmedabad, May 1: Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back from the carnage that wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi...
SPORTS

Glenn Maxwell fractures finger, likely out of IPL

Chennai, May 1: Punjab Kings' Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is "likely" out of the Indian Premier League's remaining...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rohit completes 6,000 runs for MI

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, May 1: Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma is...

SSLC-ni topper-rangna Edu Minister mande ra·pilskaaniko daka

SALANTINI JANERA 0
BAGHMARA: Ia 2025 bilsini Secondary School Leaving Cerficate (SSLC)...

GT eye quick turnaround; SRH need win for berth in playoffs

SPORTS 0
Ahmedabad, May 1: Gujarat Titans will look to bounce...
Load more

Popular news

Rohit completes 6,000 runs for MI

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, May 1: Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma is...

SSLC-ni topper-rangna Edu Minister mande ra·pilskaaniko daka

SALANTINI JANERA 0
BAGHMARA: Ia 2025 bilsini Secondary School Leaving Cerficate (SSLC)...

GT eye quick turnaround; SRH need win for berth in playoffs

SPORTS 0
Ahmedabad, May 1: Gujarat Titans will look to bounce...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge