Friday, May 2, 2025
Rohit completes 6,000 runs for MI

By: Agencies

Jaipur, May 1: Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma is now the second player to score more than 6000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket. Rohit reached this milestone during the IPL game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL for MI. He has played 231 matches for Mumbai.
With a total of 6024 runs for MI, Rohit is second after Virat Kohli, who leads the list with 8871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)

