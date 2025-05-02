Newborn girl abandoned near Shillong CH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 1: A newborn infant girl was found abandoned at a pan shop near Shillong Civil Hospital early Thursday morning.

According to the District Child Protection Officer of the District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills, the infant is currently under the care and protection of Lawei Baphyrnai, a Specialised Adoption Agency based in Shillong.

In this regard, authorities have appealed to any individual(s) or relatives with information regarding the child to come forward and contact the District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills at 0364-7962188, the Office of the Child Welfare Committee, East Khasi Hills at 0364-7962188, or Lawei Baphyrnai at 9612168593 within 60 days.

It has also been informed that failure to contact the aforesaid authorities within the deadline will lead to the child being declared legally free for adoption as per established procedures.