CM bats for preservation of Indian Knowledge Systems

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 1: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday stressed the importance of preserving and promoting Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) at the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar organised by Lady Keane College, Shillong.

Supported by the Chief Minister’s Special Grant, the seminar, which was hosted by the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), brought together educators, students and government representatives to explore the relevance of IKS in contemporary times.

In his address as the chief guest, Sangma informed how traditional institutions and community-based councils continue to play a vital role in governance and public awareness.

He then underlined the value of indigenous knowledge in areas such as Ayurveda, science, astronomy, and philosophy, calling it a foundation of India’s cultural identity.

“Traditional systems of governance still influence our current administrative models. We need to document and deeply study these systems so that they can work alongside modern structures,” Sangma said.

Encouraging youths to take pride in their heritage and actively contribute to preserving these knowledge systems, the chief minister expressed his appreciation to Lady Keane College and assured continued support for future research and publication efforts on IKS.

Meanwhile, Shemborlang Rynjah, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), in his address as the guest of honour, spoke about the sustainability and ethical values embedded in indigenous practices, especially those of the Khasi community.

He cited sacred groves, traditional medicine and food as examples of age-old knowledge systems that reflect care, empathy and long-term thinking.

Similarly, Khasi Authors’ Society president Dr. DRL Nonglait, in his keynote address, provided historical context to Indian Knowledge Systems and their influence on modern thinking.

He stressed the importance of eco-consciousness and ethical accountability that traditional knowledge instills within communities.

The seminar, which serves as a platform to promote research, dialogue and documentation of India’s rich intellectual traditions, will culminate on Friday.