Friday, May 2, 2025
Providing elderlies dignity in old age collective responsibility of nation: President Murmu

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 2: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called it the collective responsibility of the nation to provide its senior citizens with a dignified life in their old age. She was speaking at an event ‘Ageing with Dignity’ – initiatives for the welfare of senior citizens at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

“Elder people are a link to the past and also guides to the future. It is our collective responsibility as a nation to ensure that our seniors live their old age with dignity and activeness,” said the President.

She also expressed concerns of reports of misbehaviour with older adults by their children. “Respecting parents and elders is part of our culture,” she said, while urging children to take care of them. She noted that the elders act as an emotional pillar for the family.

They also provide support, inspiration and guidance in today’s competitive and quick-paced life. “Their wealth of experiences and knowledge can help the younger generation to face complex challenges,” the President said.

She lauded the government for empowering senior citizens through various initiatives including the expansion of Ayushman Bharat health insurance — to enable them to actively participate in all aspects of life.

“All citizens must commit themselves to the happiness and well-being of the elderly, value their guidance and enjoy their valuable company,” Murmu said. At the event organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the President also launched the senior citizens welfare portal.

“The portal will act as a One-Stop Digital Platform for our seniors,” said President Murmu. The event also witnessed the virtual inauguration of senior citizens’ homes, the distribution of aids and assistive devices and the signing of an MoU between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Brahmakumaris organisation.

