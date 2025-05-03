“From Isolation to Integration: Navigating the Geopolitics of India’s Northeast 1990–2023” by Patricia Mukhim unveiled

Shillong, May 3: Renowned journalist and author Patricia Mukhim launched her latest two-volume work titled,“From Isolation to Integration: Navigating the Geopolitics of India’s Northeast 1990–2023” here on Saturday.

The book was officially released by G.K. Pillai, former Home Secretary of India, Padmashri Manas Chaudhuri, veteran journalist Sanjoy Hazarika, Glen Kharkongor among others at an informal ceremony at The Heritage Club, Tripura Castle.

The volumes offer an in-depth exploration of the Northeast’s evolving geopolitical landscape over three decades, delving into issues of identity, conflict, and integration.