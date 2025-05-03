Govt initiates tourism infra projects worth Rs 281 crore

SHILLONG, May 2: The Meghalaya government has announced a series of infrastructure projects aimed at diversifying tourist destinations and boosting footfall across key sites.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh outlined the initiatives, which are backed by substantial financial commitments from both state and central funds totalling around Rs 281 crore.

The Tourism Department has undertaken projects from the state scheme costing around Rs 5 crore. Under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan programme, Meghalaya has secured funding for a comprehensive tourism development plan focused on Nartiang and Mawphlang village, totalling Rs 53 crore, Lyngdoh informed.

Additionally, large-scale tourism projects have been sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), with projects at Mawkhanu, New Shillong, exceeding Rs 103 crore, and one more for the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and its suburbs at an investment of Rs 120 crore, he said.

One of the key takeovers planned by the department is the Ward’s Lake, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Department of Forests and Environment.