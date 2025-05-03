Saturday, May 3, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt initiates tourism infra projects worth Rs 281 crore

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 2: The Meghalaya government has announced a series of infrastructure projects aimed at diversifying tourist destinations and boosting footfall across key sites.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh outlined the initiatives, which are backed by substantial financial commitments from both state and central funds totalling around Rs 281 crore.
The Tourism Department has undertaken projects from the state scheme costing around Rs 5 crore. Under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan programme, Meghalaya has secured funding for a comprehensive tourism development plan focused on Nartiang and Mawphlang village, totalling Rs 53 crore, Lyngdoh informed.
Additionally, large-scale tourism projects have been sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), with projects at Mawkhanu, New Shillong, exceeding Rs 103 crore, and one more for the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and its suburbs at an investment of Rs 120 crore, he said.
One of the key takeovers planned by the department is the Ward’s Lake, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Department of Forests and Environment.

Previous article
CoMSO wants ILP, quota for tribals in central govt offices
Next article
Meghalaya pavilion a hit at WAVES summit in Mumbai
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya pavilion a hit at WAVES summit in Mumbai

From Aafaque Hussain MUMBAI, May 2: The Meghalaya Pavilion set up at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai has proved...
MEGHALAYA

CoMSO wants ILP, quota for tribals in central govt offices

Organisation petitions Tribal Affairs Minister; lists four key demands SHILLONG, May 2: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO)...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam warns against threat from sleeper cells, infiltration

SHILLONG, May 2: Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma has urged Meghalaya, particularly areas bordering Bangladesh, to remain vigilant...
MEGHALAYA

KSU bars director’s entry into NEIGRIHMS campus

SHILLONG, May 2: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Friday announced that it will not allow NEIGRIHMS Director...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya pavilion a hit at WAVES summit in Mumbai

MEGHALAYA 0
From Aafaque Hussain MUMBAI, May 2: The Meghalaya Pavilion set...

CoMSO wants ILP, quota for tribals in central govt offices

MEGHALAYA 0
Organisation petitions Tribal Affairs Minister; lists four key demands SHILLONG,...

Rakkam warns against threat from sleeper cells, infiltration

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 2: Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma has...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya pavilion a hit at WAVES summit in Mumbai

MEGHALAYA 0
From Aafaque Hussain MUMBAI, May 2: The Meghalaya Pavilion set...

CoMSO wants ILP, quota for tribals in central govt offices

MEGHALAYA 0
Organisation petitions Tribal Affairs Minister; lists four key demands SHILLONG,...

Rakkam warns against threat from sleeper cells, infiltration

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 2: Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge