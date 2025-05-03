Meghalaya pavilion a hit at WAVES summit in Mumbai

From Aafaque Hussain

MUMBAI, May 2: The Meghalaya Pavilion set up at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai has proved to be a big hit.

The Meghalaya pavilion set up at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai displays the rich cultural heritage, tourism potential of the state and different initiatives taken by the state government to promote the state.

Actor and content creator, Dawan Kharkongor who is attending the summit as a representative from Meghalaya told The Shillong Times that the response from the visitors has been amazing thus far.

Many CEOs, influential personalities and industrialists visited the pavilion and inquired about different aspects of Meghalaya, including the beautiful landscape and potential of the state in the tourism sector.

Some also inquired about different investment opportunities available in the land-locked state.

Throughout the day, local artistes enthralled visitors with traditional songs and music to showcase the unique nature of the state.

Although the state government did not sent anyone from the state to attend the event, noted filmmaker from Meghalaya, Dominic Sangma, was nominated by the Assam government to participate in the event.

During a session on challenges associated with filmmaking in the Northeast, Dominic said there are a lot of hardships for filmmakers back home due to the lack of dedicated theatres to screen movies.

“I come from Garo Hills and we had to screen my movie Rapture in an auditorium because we don’t have a theatre in Garo Hills,” he lamented.

He was full of appreciation for the WAVES Summit which encompasses broader aspects of the media and entertainment industry, not just filmmaking.

Terming WAVES as an important platform for artists, Dominic said that the move will open new doors for people engaged in visual arts.