A book authored by Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim titled ‘From Isolation to Integration: Navigating the Geopolitics of India’s Northeast 1990-2023 Volumes I and II’ will be launched by the Martin Luther Christian University Press. The book will be released by former Home Secretary, GK Pillai, during a function at the Heritage Club, Tripura Castle, Shillong, from 4 pm onwards.