College Week

St. Mary’s College, Shillong, will celebrate its annual College Week from May 5 to 10. The Grand Finale will be held in the College Sports Training Centre at 10 am on May 10.

Lok Adalat

The National Lok Adalat on all types of cases will be held in the office of the District and Sessions Court, Ri-Bhoi, on May 10 from 10 am onwards.