Saturday, May 3, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP leader nominated as KHADC member

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 2: The Executive Committee of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has recommended Mathew Keneth Makdoh, a member of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) from Ri-Bhoi, for nomination as Member of the District Council (MDC).
Makdoh’s nomination was endorsed by the party’s central leadership led by Ardent M Basaiawmoit.
KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah on Friday confirmed the recommendation and expressed hope that Governor CH Vijayashankar would approve Makdoh’s nomination.
He emphasized that under existing rules the Executive Committee has the authority to recommend a name for the nominated MDC to the Governor.
Makdoh had recently contested the KHADC elections from Nongpoh as a VPP candidate but lost to NPP’s Rona Khymdeit.

