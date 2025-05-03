Saturday, May 3, 2025
MEGHALAYA

MBoSE to declare HSSLC results on May 5

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, May 2: The results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, 2025 for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will be declared on May 5.
Informing this on Friday, TR Laloo, Director, Accreditation and Controller of Examinations, MBoSE, said the result booklet can be downloaded from the Board’s official website www.mbose.in and that there will be no display of results both in Tura and Shillong offices.
Results can also be accessed from the following websites: www.mbose.in, www.mboseresults.in, www.megresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.jagranjosh.com, www.ndtv.com and www.indianexpress.com.

