Sunday, May 4, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Demand for Winter Capital intensifies

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 3: Intensifying its demand for the declaration of Tura as the winter capital of Meghalaya, the A.chik State People’s Front (ASPF) has convened a series of meetings across the Garo Hills region to raise awareness and garner public support.
The ninth such campaign was conducted at the Balachanda village playground in West Garo Hills on Saturday.
Among those who participated in the meeting were the Nokmas of Balachanda a.king, Chandalkona a.king, Nokma of Rajabala, and the president of the A.chik Progressive Approach (APA), Rajabala unit, who expressed their support for the proposal to establish a winter capital in Tura.
In a statement, ASPF secretary Bernita Marak said that the organisation is actively leading the movement and has been organising a series of campaigns and meetings throughout the Garo Hills in pursuit of this objective.
She added that the Front has received overwhelming support from the public and various stakeholders at each meeting. The next campaign is scheduled to be held in Raksamgre on May 10.
The ASPF has also called on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to convene a meeting with the Winter Capital Committee, all stakeholders and civil society organisations—including the ASPF and the Garo Students’ Movement Committee (GSMC)—to deliberate on this “long-pending issue”.

