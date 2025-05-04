World Press Freedom Day event talks issues of journalists in current times

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 3: Discussions pertaining to the problems being faced by journalists in contemporary times were the centerpiece of the World Press Freedom Day observance held in the state capital on Saturday.

Organised by the Shillong Press Club at the Shillong Club, the event brought together media professionals to reflect on the growing challenges in the field of journalism, both nationally and globally.

Speaking at the event, Tridip Mandal, a senior journalist and former managing editor of The Quint, said that this is one of the toughest periods for journalists in India.

“We are not just battling political pressure and legal threats. We are also struggling with job insecurity, falling credibility and the need to keep up with rapid technological changes,” he said.

Mandal spoke of the evolving nature of journalism, where traditional skills are no longer enough. “It’s not enough anymore to just write well or report on the ground. Journalists today need to know how to shoot a video on a phone, do basic editing and even understand how AI tools work,” he said.

He further pointed out that job losses in the media industry are being driven not only by artificial intelligence (AI) but also by the shrinking revenue base of both traditional and digital media outlets.

“TV channels prefer debates over ground reports. Publishers are cutting costs. Advertisers now choose influencers over newspapers. All this means fewer jobs and more uncertainty for reporters,” he said.

Raising concerns about media ownership, Mandal highlighted how a handful of politically connected individuals now control large sections of the media. “When media is owned by people close to power, it becomes hard to tell the truth,” he said.

He also lamented the declining public trust in journalism. “People used to look up to journalists. But now, with shouting matches on TV and sensationalism everywhere, that trust is fading. We need to bring it back by being honest and ethical in our work,” he said.