Sunday, May 4, 2025
SPORTS

East Khasi Hills beat EWKH by 6 wickets

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

MCA U-16 Boys Tourney

From Our Correspondent

Jowai, May 3: East Khasi Hills Cricket Association (EKHCA) defeated Eastern West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (EWKHDCA) by 6 wickets in the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s (MCA) Under-16 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025 (Zone-1).
Winning the toss and batting first, EWKHDCA managed only 84 runs before being bowled out in 24.5 overs. Andrew Starfield Rani scored 31 (49) and Welldone Marngar scored 20 (29) were the top performers for EWKHDCA with the bat. For EKHCA, Pynkhraw Jomati and Menang Shangpliang claimed 3 wickets each.
In response, EKHCA successfully chased the target, scoring 85 runs in 18.3 overs with the loss of 4 wickets. Menang Shangpliang (31 from 49 balls) and Danlyson Bareh (28 from 37 balls) were top run scorers for EKHCA. EWKHDCA bowler Jopshwa L Mawnai took 3 wickets from his 8.3 overs.
The match was the final game for both teams in Group B (Zone 1). EKHCA won two out of three matches and lost one, placing them second on the points table.

