Sunday, May 4, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Meghalaya pip Kerala to continue streak

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

U-20 Men’s National Football C’ship

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 3: Meghalaya conceded late but held on for a 2-1 win against Kerala in Group A of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday.
Banlamkupar Rynjah (27’) and Deibormame Tongper (68’) scored for Meghalaya, with Mohammed Adhnan (90’+1) pulling one back through a penalty kick.
Meghalaya had defeated Rajasthan in their opening fixture on April 29 and Saturday’s second victory puts them on 6 points.
Coach Bobby L Nongbet made just one change to his starting line-up from that match, bringing in Ricky Kharkongor in place of Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer.
Banlamkupar struck a strong left-footer past a defender and the Kerala goalkeeper from inside the box in the first half to give Meghalaya the lead.
Kerala helped with the second goal, with the goalkeeper, Devanandan, failing to clear a back pass. This gave Deibormame the opening to tap the ball into a vacant net.
A foul in the box on the cusp of stoppage time provided some hope for Kerala but, though they converted the spot kick via Adhnan, they were not able to find the equaliser, with the Meghalaya boys doing well to deny them much possession.
Meghalaya have one more group game to go, against Bihar on Monday.

Previous article
District Cricket League: Ummulong CC beat Young Lad’s CC
Next article
East Khasi Hills beat EWKH by 6 wickets
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY PULLOUT

When the hills speak: Meghalaya’s journalists and the quiet struggle for press freedom

By David Laitphlang Each year, ‘World Press Freedom Day’ reminds us that the freedom to inform, to question, and...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

WAVES Summit 2025: New life for content creators in India

The ongoing Summit reveals tremendous potential for innovation, creative imagination and a futuristic vision reports Aafaque Hussain from...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Sunday Fables – Now is where we need to be

It was the month of June. Soft breezes and warm sunsets were everything at that time. I was...
NATIONAL

Three Little India’s’ in Malaysia!

By Priyan R Naik When I visited Malaysia recently, I was pleasantly surprised to find a ‘Little India’ with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

When the hills speak: Meghalaya’s journalists and the quiet struggle for press freedom

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By David Laitphlang Each year, ‘World Press Freedom Day’ reminds...

WAVES Summit 2025: New life for content creators in India

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
The ongoing Summit reveals tremendous potential for innovation, creative...

Sunday Fables – Now is where we need to be

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
It was the month of June. Soft breezes and...
Load more

Popular news

When the hills speak: Meghalaya’s journalists and the quiet struggle for press freedom

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By David Laitphlang Each year, ‘World Press Freedom Day’ reminds...

WAVES Summit 2025: New life for content creators in India

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
The ongoing Summit reveals tremendous potential for innovation, creative...

Sunday Fables – Now is where we need to be

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
It was the month of June. Soft breezes and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge