KSU doubts NEIGRIHMS head’s claim on 80:20 recruitment ratio

SHILLONG, May 3: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday said NEIGRIHMS Director, Nalin Mehta, was trying to mislead them by claiming that the institute was awaiting the Centre’s approval to a proposal for implementing an 80:20 female-to-male ratio in nursing appointments.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah told reporters that Prof. Metha’s response to the union’s indefinite sit-in to fulfil various demands related to job recruitment was unsatisfactory.

“From what we understand, NEIGRIHMS has a governing council that holds the authority to manage and decide on matters related to the institute, including recruitment,” Thabah said.

He noted that the council includes the institute’s director, local MPs and MLAs, prominent citizens, and officials from the Union Health Ministry.

Thabah warned that unless the director undertakes measures that align with the interests of local youth, particularly concerning recruitment policies, the KSU will continue its agitation.

“Until we receive a concrete and favourable reply from the director, we remain firm in our protests. If necessary, we are prepared to intensify our agitation through alternative forms of protest,” he asserted.

Addressing concerns raised by the NEIGRIHMS Faculty Association (NFA) over recent protests held on the institute’s premises, Thabah clarified that their demonstrations have not disrupted hospital operations.

He stated that the NFA’s concerns are irrelevant. “Our protest is directed at the director, whose decisions have caused much frustration. We have no conflict with the institute itself,” he said.

Thabah also expressed the KSU’s willingness to engage with individuals questioning their stance.

“We are ready to explain our position and why we have been compelled to take this drastic step,” he added.

He cited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal as an example, where most of the staff are locals. According to him, RIMS has implemented the 80:20 gender ratio in nursing recruitment independently without awaiting central approval.

The KSU also criticised the NPP-led MDA government for its lack of intervention. “It is the state’s responsibility to advocate for the local youth, especially regarding employment opportunities in central institutions within Meghalaya,” Thabah said.

Saturday was the third day of the KSU’s sit-in protest at the NEIGRIHMS’s administrative block.

The union had earlier submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the NEIGRIHMS, urging immediate corrective measures.

Among their primary concerns is the alleged gender disparity in the 2023 recruitment of nursing officers through NORCET.

The KSU labelled this a “serious oversight”, claiming that most male recruits were “leftovers” from other institutions, hired due to NEIGRIHMS’ failure to enforce the 80:20 female-to-male ratio.

Additional demands include reinstating the upper age limit for nursing officer posts at 35 years and relaxing the age limit for candidates from reserved categories.