Sunday, May 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi Police bust HNLC extortion racket, arrest two

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 3: Ri-Bhoi police have foiled a bid by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to extract large sums of money from local businessmen and government officials through threats of violence and murder.
Two suspected HNLC operatives have been arrested in connection with the extortion racket.
Security forces launched a swift counter-insurgency operation in Ri-Bhoi district on Friday, and a suspected HNLC cadre was caught red-handed at Lad Quinine while allegedly collecting extortion money.
Police said the HNLC handlers had issued an extortion notice via WhatsApp up to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.
One of the victims cooperated with police and entered into negotiations with the group. Following these talks, the amount was reduced to Rs 10 lakh.
At the prearranged meeting point in Lad Quinine, a suspect arrived to collect the money and was apprehended. He was later identified as Pyndapbok Makri.
Lary Pynkmen Nongshli, another suspect, was apprehended at Umtyra by a team from East Jaintia Hills Police.
A case has been registered, and investigations are currently under way to dismantle the wider network behind the extortion scheme.
Police revealed that anti-national operatives based in Bangladesh, affiliated with the outlawed HNLC, have been sending threatening demand notes via WhatsApp to businessmen and government officials across Meghalaya.
Once the demands are issued, the masterminds from across the border deploy local overground workers to collect the money, often vulnerable local youth, who are lured into the network with promises of quick financial gain.

Previous article
Unknown disease triggers crop losses in plain belt region; govt action sought
Next article
KSU doubts NEIGRIHMS head’s claim on 80:20 recruitment ratio
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the...
NATIONAL

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile; New Delhi sore

NEW DELHI, May 3: India considers Pakistan’s test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid escalating tensions...
MEGHALAYA

Protest in EFLU over termination of contractual employees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: A protest has erupted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Shillong...
MEGHALAYA

Surge of students leads to potential admission crisis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: The Meghalaya government is staring at an admission crisis due to an unprecedented...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

NATIONAL 0
A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk...

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile; New Delhi sore

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, May 3: India considers Pakistan’s test launch...

Protest in EFLU over termination of contractual employees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: A protest has erupted...
Load more

Popular news

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

NATIONAL 0
A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk...

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile; New Delhi sore

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, May 3: India considers Pakistan’s test launch...

Protest in EFLU over termination of contractual employees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: A protest has erupted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge