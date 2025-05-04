Ri-Bhoi Police bust HNLC extortion racket, arrest two

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 3: Ri-Bhoi police have foiled a bid by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to extract large sums of money from local businessmen and government officials through threats of violence and murder.

Two suspected HNLC operatives have been arrested in connection with the extortion racket.

Security forces launched a swift counter-insurgency operation in Ri-Bhoi district on Friday, and a suspected HNLC cadre was caught red-handed at Lad Quinine while allegedly collecting extortion money.

Police said the HNLC handlers had issued an extortion notice via WhatsApp up to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

One of the victims cooperated with police and entered into negotiations with the group. Following these talks, the amount was reduced to Rs 10 lakh.

At the prearranged meeting point in Lad Quinine, a suspect arrived to collect the money and was apprehended. He was later identified as Pyndapbok Makri.

Lary Pynkmen Nongshli, another suspect, was apprehended at Umtyra by a team from East Jaintia Hills Police.

A case has been registered, and investigations are currently under way to dismantle the wider network behind the extortion scheme.

Police revealed that anti-national operatives based in Bangladesh, affiliated with the outlawed HNLC, have been sending threatening demand notes via WhatsApp to businessmen and government officials across Meghalaya.

Once the demands are issued, the masterminds from across the border deploy local overground workers to collect the money, often vulnerable local youth, who are lured into the network with promises of quick financial gain.