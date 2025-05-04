Sunday, May 4, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Maoists attack mining survey site in Jharkhand’s Latehar, torch eight vehicles and machines

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 4 :In a fresh incident of Maoist violence, an armed squad targeted a mining survey site of Coal India’s associate company, the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. The Maoists set fire to eight vehicles and machines, including two drilling rigs, causing extensive damage, officials said.

The attack took place late Saturday night in a remote forested area of Torisat village, under Chakla Panchayat in the Chandwa police station limits.

According to preliminary reports, the Maoists opened fire to create panic and then torched two drilling machines, two pickup trucks, two cars, and two heavy trucks — all reduced to ashes.

CMPDI had identified the site for an underground coal reserve survey, and preliminary drilling work was underway. Several workers were present on the site when the attack took place, but no injuries to workers have been reported so far.

The attackers reportedly remained at the location for about an hour before retreating into the forest.

Following the incident, Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav dispatched a police team, led by Balumath DSP Vinod Rawani, to the spot early Sunday morning. Security forces have launched intensive search operations in the surrounding areas to trace the attackers.

Multiple Maoist factions, including CPI (Maoist), TSPC (Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee), and Jharkhand Jan Sangharsh Mukti Morcha, are known to be active in Latehar, and initial suspicion points toward one of these groups.

The attack comes just days after another Maoist strike in Orsapath village, under Mahuadanr police station, where insurgents torched two vehicles at a road construction site and shot dead a worker, Munshi Ayub Khan.

Police believe these back-to-back incidents are part of a strategy by Maoist groups to instill fear and disrupt development activities in the region.

–IANS

Previous article
Man held, minor son detained for defiling Goddess idol in Pune temple
Next article
TN BJP accuses DMK government of corruption in PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Entertainment City in Amaravati to create jobs, attract FDI: CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that India's first Transmedia Entertainment...
NATIONAL

TN BJP accuses DMK government of corruption in PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission

Chennai, May 4 : The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government,...
NATIONAL

Man held, minor son detained for defiling Goddess idol in Pune temple

Pune, May 4 : In a shocking incident that has triggered outrage in Maharashtra's Pune district, a 44-year-old...
NATIONAL

MoS Bandi Sanjay rules out talks with Maoists

Hyderabad, April 4 : Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday ruled out talks...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Entertainment City in Amaravati to create jobs, attract FDI: CM Naidu

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, May 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu...

TN BJP accuses DMK government of corruption in PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, May 4 : The Tamil Nadu BJP on...

Man held, minor son detained for defiling Goddess idol in Pune temple

NATIONAL 0
Pune, May 4 : In a shocking incident that...
Load more

Popular news

Entertainment City in Amaravati to create jobs, attract FDI: CM Naidu

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, May 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu...

TN BJP accuses DMK government of corruption in PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, May 4 : The Tamil Nadu BJP on...

Man held, minor son detained for defiling Goddess idol in Pune temple

NATIONAL 0
Pune, May 4 : In a shocking incident that...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge