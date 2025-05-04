MoS Bandi Sanjay rules out talks with Maoists

Hyderabad, April 4 : Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday ruled out talks with Maoists unless they give up arms.

He made it clear that there would be no negotiations with those who hold guns and kill innocent people.

He told media persons at Kothapally in Karimnagar district that there is no question of talks with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Bandi Sanjay recalled that it was the Congress party which banned the Maoist outfit.

“Maoists killed many leaders, including those from Congress, BJP and TDP. They shot and killed innocent people and left many families with emotional trauma. There will be no talks with Maoists until they shun violence,” he said.

The MoS said the left-wing extremists killed many innocent tribals by branding them police informers.

The CPI (Maoist) recently renewed its call for halting the ongoing offensive against Maoists by security forces and reiterated its offer for talks.

The banned outfit called upon the government to stop the ongoing ‘Operation Kagar’ for one month to create a favourable environment for peace talks for the peaceful resolution of the problem through dialogue.

Senior Congress leader and Telangana government advisor K. Keshava Rao has also urged the Centre to stop ‘Operation Kagar’ and hold peace talks with Maoists.

The former MP strongly resented the anti-Maoist operation launched by the Union Home Ministry.

He said that while violence has no place in democracy, the state must handle Maoist violence tactfully. He admitted that police and armed forces cannot remain silent to violence by the extremists.

Keshava Rao appealed to the Union Government to respond favourably to the offer of extremist groups to open a dialogue for peace. He said such talks precede the extremists giving up their weapons and violence as an ideology.

“A meaningful dialogue is the best way to stop violence,” Rao added.

