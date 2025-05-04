Unknown disease triggers crop losses in plain belt region; govt action sought

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 3: An alarming outbreak of an unidentified disease has reportedly devastated paddy fields across the plain belt region of Meghalaya, threatening the livelihood of thousands of farmers who depend solely on rice cultivation.

Crop losses ranging between 20 and 80 percent have been reported, raising serious concerns over food security and economic stability in one of the state’s most agriculturally productive areas.

Rajabala MLA Mizanur Rahman Kazi has sounded the alarm and called on the state government to immediately intervene. “Following numerous calls from farmers, I had visited ground zero. Due to some reason, there is a loss of paddy production in that area. There are around 20 to 80 percent loss of crops,” he said, expressing distress over the scale of the damage.

Kazi revealed that he had attempted to contact the Sub-Divisional Officer of Dadenggre to facilitate coordination with the Agriculture Department in order to investigate the cause. Subsequently, officials were dispatched to the affected areas, and their preliminary assessment confirmed that the damage was not only real but severe.

According to Kazi, the most distressing aspect is that the disease affecting the paddy crop is not visibly apparent. “The paddy crops look fine and normal from the outside, but the rice inside is not there,” he said, underlining the gravity of the situation. This silent affliction has caught farmers off guard, leaving them shocked and helpless.

“This is the main source of livelihood for thousands of farmers,” Kazi added, noting the economic blow that such extensive crop failure could inflict.

He has also submitted a memorandum to Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, urging her to initiate a thorough inquiry, identify the scientific cause behind the crop loss, and implement immediate remedial measures.

“I also submitted a memorandum to the agriculture minister requesting her to kindly look into the matter and direct officials for a proper inquiry and to take remedial measures and find out the scientific reason for the loss of the crops and to extend government aid so that the livelihood of the farmers are not affected,” he stated.

When asked to estimate the financial magnitude of the damage, Kazi admitted that a clear picture would only emerge after a formal survey. “I cannot exactly figure out the amount that is being lost but once we go for survey we will really know total how much area is affected,” he said.

He reiterated his plea for urgent action. “That is the reason why I am requesting the Minister to initiate a thorough spot inquiry so that the extent of damage can be ascertained. But it is true that most of the farmers have lost 20 to 80 percent of their crops,” he said.

As the mysterious disease continues to wipe out livelihoods silently, the farmers of Meghalaya’s fertile plain belt are left hoping for swift and decisive action from the government.