HSSLC exam results today

SHILLONG, May 4: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for all streams — Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Arts — on Monday. This year, around 29,770 students wrote their HSSLC examinations. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations can check their results by logging into the board’s official website at using their credentials.

In Arts stream, the number is 23266 and in Science stream there are 3959 students while the number of students in commerce stream is 2524 and vocational stream has 21 students. This year, the HSSLC examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2025, across the state. Following the declaration of results, students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools within a few days.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.76 percent. Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School and Gaurav Bharali of St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School jointly topped the merit list with 468 marks. Tanisha Das and Salseng Marak, both from Don Bosco College Higher Secondary School in Tura, secured the second and third ranks by scoring 451 and 450 marks respectively.

Last year, the Science stream saw a pass percentage of 85.24%, while Commerce recorded 80.26%. Sohan Bhattacharjee from Laban Bengalee Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong, topped the Science stream with 483 marks. In the Commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the top spot with 472 marks.