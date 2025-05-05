Terminated staff were outsourced: EFLU on row

SHILLONG, May 4: Responding to allegations about the protest after the university terminated 16 of its contractual employees, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Regional Campus, Shillong, has stated that the employees were not contractual employees with the university, but were outsourced.

Clarifying its position, the Director, Mousumi Banerjee, in a statement issued here, stated that the individuals in question were not contractual employees of the university, but outsourced staff provided by M/s Meghalaya Private Security Services — a private agency that supplies manpower to the campus as per requirement.

The university said that these workers were never directly employed by EFLU.

The agreement between the university and the agency included a provision for two months’ prior notice before termination by either party. The responsibility for further employment or reassignment of these staff members lies solely with the outsourcing agency, not the university.

EFLU also denied the claim that a university official had referred to the staff as “a bunch of drunkards,” calling the attribution baseless and untrue.

The university further alleged that the unrest on campus was triggered by a group of outsiders who had no official connection with the institution. It claimed that this group, along with some outsourced staff, forcibly entered campus premises, locked key buildings, removed officials from their offices, and recorded videos in prohibited areas — actions that disrupted normal academic and administrative functioning.