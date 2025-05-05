Monday, May 5, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

MBoSE announces HSSLC Exam results across three streams

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 5: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Monday announced the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
This year, top honors in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were claimed by students from Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, and St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, respectively.
Saptarshi Bhattacharjee from Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School secured the top position in the Science stream with a total of 483 marks. He earned distinction (letters) in English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.
In the Commerce stream, Disha Chokhani of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School topped the list with 481 marks, along with letters in English, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, Economics, Mathematics, and Business Studies.
The Arts stream saw a tie for first place, with Albert Mate and Idawanplishisha Swer, both from St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, scoring 455 marks each.
A total of 22,835 (Arts) 3,922 (Science) 2,501 (Commerce) and 20 (Vocational) students appeared. Out of the total number of students who appeared the examination 3,253 passed in the Science Stream with pass percentage of 82:94%. 2,033 passed in the Commerce Stream with a pass percentage of 81:28%, 18,736 passed in the Arts Stream with a pass percentage of 82:05% and 17 in the Vocational Stream with a pass percentage of 85%.
The total number of students who appeared in the examination this year for all streams is 29,278. The rank Holders (Top Ten) in the three Streams Arts, Commerce and Science are mostly from the urban institutions.
MBoSE Executive Chairman, CP Marak in a statement said that the conduct of the examination went off smoothly with the cooperation of the Education Department, District Administration, Police Department, Heads of Institutions and especially the teachers who worked tirelessly during the entire process.
He said that the concerted efforts of all concerned contributed to conduct of the examination successfully. The results were declared much earlier than previous years because of a new digital intervention adopted by the Board.
“We acknowledge the contribution of the different Schools in imparting education to their students who come from different backgrounds,” Marak added.

