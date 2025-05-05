Nelly Mary Khymdeit makes St. Paul’s HS School in Nongpoh proud

Nongpoh, May 5: In a moment of pride and celebration, the faculty and students of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Nongpoh warmly felicitated Nelly Mary Khymdeit, who secured the second position in the list of the top-10 rank holders in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination Arts stream, as declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Monday.

Khymdeit earned this distinction with an impressive score of 451 marks and received distinctions in five subjects: English, Khasi, Sociology, Home Science, and Political Science.

Nelly Mary Khymdeit is the youngest daughter of the late Dominic Ral Dkhar and Sabina Khymdeit. She is the youngest among eleven siblings and hails from Saiden village in Ri Bhoi District.

Speaking with reporters, Nelly Mary expressed her deep gratitude to God for the unexpected honor, admitting she had never imagined securing the second rank in the state despite always striving for excellence.

She candidly shared that in the beginning, she did not take her studies too seriously. But observing the hope and encouragement from her family and school motivated her to reflect deeply. She realized that failing to perform well would not only disappoint her loved ones but also her teachers. This awakening pushed her to dedicate more time to her studies and focus sincerely on her academic goals.

Nelly also offered heartfelt advice to her fellow students: “Begin with a clear goal. Alongside that goal, hard work must become a daily habit—not something reserved only for exam time. The fruits of effort come only with consistent discipline.”

She further reflected on her participation in various academic competitions, both within and outside the state, which helped her realize how highly driven and disciplined students in other parts of the country are, often surpassing their peers in Meghalaya.

Looking ahead, Nelly Mary Khymdeit hopes to complete her Master’s degree and eventually earn a PhD. Her aspiration is to become a college professor and inspire future generations through education.

Sr. Anjellina Ch Marak, Principal of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, expressed great pride in Nelly’s achievement, describing it as a significant honor not only for the school but for the entire region. She praised Nelly’s hard work, humility, and dedication, qualities that have earned her consistent appreciation from her teachers. She extended her best wishes for Nelly’s continued academic journey.

Nelly’s elder brother, Bonifast Khymdeit—a former teacher at St. Paul’s and currently serving at Mawrong Government Upper Primary School—shared his joy at his sister’s success. He emphasized the importance of ambition, discipline, and respect among students, adding that while teachers strive to uplift their students, progress ultimately depends on the students’ own desire to succeed.