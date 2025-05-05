Nagaland University develops cost-effective material for energy storage devices

Kohima, May 5: Nagaland University-led multi-institute research team has developed an innovative and cost-effective method to create an advanced material for building next-generation energy storage devices called ‘Supercapacitors’, officials said on Monday.

A varsity official said that the devices are gaining attention due to their ability to store large amounts of energy and charge very quickly, unlike traditional batteries. He said that these devices are widely seen as a potential solution to the growing demand for more efficient and sustainable energy systems.

A critical part of a super capacitor’s performance is the material used for its electrodes. However, the high cost of these materials has been a barrier to widespread use. This research aligns closely with India’s growing focus on clean energy and environmentally responsible technologies.

The official said that the research team developed a new approach to produce aminated graphene, a derivative of reduced graphene oxide. This method is notably cost-effective, faster, and completes the entire procedure much more quickly than the traditional processes.

Further, the obtained material also demonstrated good electrochemical properties. This kind of material can help improve the performance and lower the cost of energy storage systems. Initial lab tests have shown promising results. The research has already received an Indian patent.

The research is now at a point where it can be taken further for possible commercial use, the official said. He said that this research was taken up by a team comprising researchers from Nagaland University, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Karnataka and Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology, Karnataka.

They have developed cost-effective methods to produce high-performance ‘functionalised graphene’ supercapacitor material. It features a wide electrochemical window, good stability, and an impressive energy density. The findings were published in an important journal that provides a platform for original research in the life, physical, social, earth, social, and health sciences.

Elaborating on this research, Prof. Dipak Sinha, Department of Chemistry, Nagaland University, said, “Unlike traditional methods that are time-consuming and resource-intensive, this new approach operates under moderate temperature and pressure conditions, making it energy-efficient, faster, and more suitable for large-scale production.”

He said that the resulting material not only simplifies the manufacturing process but also delivers significantly enhanced performance, enabling a super capacitor with a wide 2.2 V electrochemical window, an energy density exceeding 50 Wh/kg, and 98 per cent energy retention after 10,000 cycles. Notably, it achieves a fivefold increase in gravimetric energy density compared to its non-aminated counterpart, demonstrating both scientific novelty and commercial potential, Prof Sinha said.

