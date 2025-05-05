Tuesday, May 6, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Asia to brief Security Council closed session on India, Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

United Nations, May 5: UN Assistant Secretary-General Mohamed Khaled Khiari will brief the Security Council at its closed-door meeting on Monday about the tense situation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist massacre in Pahalgam, according to the Council president’s office.

Khiari, who is from Tunisia, is in charge of the Middle East and Asia Pacific in the UN’s Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Council President Evangelos Sekeris is convening the closed consultations at the request of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

Because Pakistan, currently an elected member of the Council, asked for closed consultations, India will likely be shut out of it because, under Council procedures, countries that are not members are not allowed to participate in the closed-door meetings, which are also referred to as “consultations of the whole”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in an X post that it will “formally apprise the UNSC of the latest developments in South Asia”. The meetings are held informally in a side room, not in the Council chamber, and no records of the consultations are published.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. in New York (12:30 a.m. Tuesday in India). Pakistan’s UN mission said that Ahmad will speak to reporters outside the Council after the meeting. It said it was asking for the consultations “in view of the deteriorating regional environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly the situation in Jammu and Kashmir”. The situation “poses a threat to both regional and international peace and security”, Pakistan said.

Ahmad said on Friday that Pakistan was considering calling a meeting of the Council because “kinetic action” by India was imminent. The Resistance Front, an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has owned responsibility for the terrorist massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed: “We will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth”. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif last Tuesday to express “deep concern” over the rising tension between the two countries.

He also expressed his “strong condemnation” of the terrorist attack and said it was important to pursue “justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means”, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Pakistan has mounted a diplomatic campaign at the UN, with Ahmad meeting Guterres, General Assembly President Philomen Yang, the representatives of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation members, and others in an attempt to assert its claims of innocence and call for de-escalation.

IANS

Previous article
Nagaland University develops cost-effective material for energy storage devices
Next article
Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, May 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has made a major seizure of narcotics valued at nearly...
NATIONAL

Denmark breaks ground on major carbon storage terminal

Oslo, May 5: A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new carbon dioxide (CO2) transit terminal at...
NATIONAL

Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

Imphal, May 5: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday reviewed ongoing National Highway projects in the state...
NATIONAL

Nagaland University develops cost-effective material for energy storage devices

Kohima, May 5: Nagaland University-led multi-institute research team has developed an innovative and cost-effective method to create an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has...

Denmark breaks ground on major carbon storage terminal

NATIONAL 0
Oslo, May 5: A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday...

Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 5: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...
Load more

Popular news

BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has...

Denmark breaks ground on major carbon storage terminal

NATIONAL 0
Oslo, May 5: A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday...

Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 5: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge