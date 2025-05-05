Monday, May 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rly Ministry not to give up on Khasi, Jaintia Hills

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 5: Even as pressure groups in Meghalaya continue to oppose any railway projects in the Khasi Hills, the Ministry of Railways has made it clear that it remains committed to connecting the region including Shillong through railway infrastructure.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking informally with journalists during the Waves Summit in Mumbai, asserted that the Ministry will not give up on its efforts to provide the people of Meghalaya with an affordable and efficient mode of transportation.
“We will never stop pursuing this, and we are actively engaging with the concerned authorities,” the Union Minister said.
Vaishnaw acknowledged the persistent opposition to railway projects in the state but emphasized that the Ministry remains focused on long-term connectivity goals.
Railway projects in Meghalaya have been stalled for years. However, in April this year, the state government formed a committee to reopen discussions after the Ministry of Railways asked Meghalaya to return the funds previously allocated for land acquisition related to the proposed railway lines.
Pressure groups in Meghalaya have strongly opposed railway expansion, particularly in the Khasi Hills, fearing it could lead to an influx of outsiders. These groups have demanded the implementation of a comprehensive protective mechanism, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP), before considering approval for any railway project.
Meanwhile, the railways have been operating successfully in the Garo Hills for the past ten years, with no major concerns regarding influx. Mendipathar in North Garo Hills remains the only location in Meghalaya currently connected by rail.
The Meghalaya government has consistently stated that the development of railway infrastructure depends entirely on public consent. However, after failing to convince pressure groups in the Khasi Hills, the government is now cautiously exploring alternatives. Despite this, pressure groups have already voiced opposition to any new initiatives, and public opinion at large remains uncertain.

Threat to invade NE India personal remark: B’desh
Terminated staff were outsourced: EFLU on row
