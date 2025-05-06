Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Language centre to groom Assam youths for jobs in Japan

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 6: A Japanese language centre is likely to be set up in Assam to groom skilled youths from the state and enhance their employability in Japan.

It may be noted that during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment and infrastructure summit here earlier this year, a landmark MoU was signed between ASEAN-One Co. Ltd and Assam Skill Development Mission to train and empower 50,000 youths in five years for employment in Japan.

The agreement is part of a move to strengthen India-Japan bilateral relations through strategic collaboration and also support revitalisation of Japan’s labour market.

In this regard, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Nishikawa Toshiaki, chairman and CEO of ASEAN-One Co. Ltd. and his delegation at the Lok Sewa Bhawan here on Monday.

The discussion focused on Assam’s investment prospects, potential collaborations and setting up a Japanese language training centre to enhance youth employability.

“We had a good discussion on establishing a Japanese language centre in Assam that will train skilled professionals from our state to find short term work opportunities in Japan,” the chief minister informed.

“With a skilled workforce and strategic advantage, Assam is poised to become a hub for global partnerships in manufacturing, services and infrastructure,” he said.

On Sunday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga, along with a delegation of distinguished dignitaries, paid a visit to the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) facility in Jagiroad.

The delegation, accompanied by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, toured the site to witness the project’s progress.

Notably, Japan’s involvement is a significant boost to the state’s semiconductor ambitions, enhancing technological capabilities and strengthening the supply chain and driving economic growth.

