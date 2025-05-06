Tuesday, May 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Statewide mock drill to be conducted in Meghalaya tomorrow on air raid precaution

By: Bureau

Date:

Shillong, May 6: This is to inform the general public that the Mock Exercise on Air Raid Precaution measures will be conducted tomorrow that is 7th May 2025 from 4 pm onwards. The Air Raid siren will be sounded at 6:30 PM and there will be a “Black-Out” exercise (power-shutdown) only for 2 (Two) minutes immediately after the siren is sounded.

The general public is requested not to panic as this is being done as part of a mock exercise for Air Raid, according to a Press release issued by  the  Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Meghalaya.

 

Language centre to groom Assam youths for jobs in Japan
Himanta accuses Cong MP of taking 90 youths to Pak Embassy for ‘radicalisation’
