Statewide mock drill to be conducted in Meghalaya tomorrow on air raid precaution

Shillong, May 6: This is to inform the general public that the Mock Exercise on Air Raid Precaution measures will be conducted tomorrow that is 7th May 2025 from 4 pm onwards. The Air Raid siren will be sounded at 6:30 PM and there will be a “Black-Out” exercise (power-shutdown) only for 2 (Two) minutes immediately after the siren is sounded.

The general public is requested not to panic as this is being done as part of a mock exercise for Air Raid, according to a Press release issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Meghalaya.