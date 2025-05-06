Mohun Bagan banned from registering new players due to ‘technical error’

New Delhi, May 5: Indian Super League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been handed a national ban on registration of new players due to a “technical error” linked to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings.

The development came to light following an official communication from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“The (FIFA) communication states to impose a ban on Club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (FIFA ID-14AKC2C) from registering new players at a national level immediately,” the AIFF said in a correspondence to Mohun Bagan SG.

When contacted, a club official said that it is a minor issue and MBSG will get this sorted within a week’s time.

“It’s a temporary ban. However, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant management has already taken steps to resolve the matter, and it’s expected that the issue will be sorted out within a few days,” the official said.

“It is not connected to any financial irregularities and the problem is administrative in nature. We have reached out to FIFA, and will get this sorted in a week.

“The issue stems from transfer of a player named Jason Cummings from another club two years ago and his training compensation fee. We have completed the payments at the time of signing,” he added.

A discrepancy in FIFA’s Clearing House system flagged off a delay or incomplete settlement of the training compensation – an amount owed to the player’s former club Central Coast Marines.

When a club signs a foreign player, a certain portion of the transfer fee (usually around 10%) must be paid to the player’s previous club or the academy that trained him. Sources say that Mohun Bagan did not pay this 10% amount (RS 13 lakh approximately) to the former club of the said player, prompting the club to file a complaint with FIFA. As a result, FIFA decided to impose the transfer ban. (PTI)