Sports Snippets

India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in disability cricket series

BENGALURU, May 5: The Indian Physical Disability cricket team defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in their five-match T20 series for the PD Deepaka Lohia Memorial Trophy which concluded here on Monday.The five-match series was held here at the Kini Cricket Ground from April 26 to May 5.In the fifth T20, India reached a huge total of 191 for five batting first and bundled out their opponents for a mere 88 in 15 overs. While Narendra Mangore was named the Player of the Match for the contest, Ravindra Sante was adjudged the Player of the Series.India had won the opening game of series by a huge 103 runs while the second match was clinched by the hosts by six wickets.The visiting Sri Lankan team made the hosts work hard for a three-wicket win in the third T20 with which they sealed the series, while India won the fourth match by 66 runs.The winning Indian team received a prize of Rs 2 lakh while the Sri Lankan team won Rs 50,000 along with trophies. (PTI)

Pankaj Advani wins CCI Billiards Classic for third time

MUMBAI, May 5: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani overcame a slow start to clinch his third CCI Billiards Classic title, defeating Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in the final here.Advani was far from his best in the final’s first three frames played here late on Sunday, but he capitalised on the opportunity provided by his opponent Sitwala, who faltered while he was on a strong break of 94.Advani won the fourth frame to level the terms 2-2 and went on to find his rhythm and took control of the game. He won the next three frames to seal the win along with a prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh while Sitwala took home Rs 1.5 lakh as the runner-up.Advani said, “This win is special to me,” after winning the competition for the third straight year which includes triumphs in 2023 and 2024.Result: Pankaj Advani beat Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 [10-150(69, 51), 150(82)-148(95), 81- 150(85), 150(76, 48)-96(46, 42), 150(145)-136(136), 150(84)-147(63, 35), 150(69, 42)-137(48, 36)]. (PTI)

India’s Parv Choudhary bags bronze at youth world c’ships

LIMA, (Peru) May 5 : Indian weightlifter Parv Choudhary fetched a bronze medal in the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships here.Competing in the youth boys 96kg weight class, Parv heaved a total of 315kg. He lifted 140kg in snatch while his clean and jerk effort of 175 kg fetched him a silver medal in the category on Sunday.This is India’s third medal in the ongoing tournament. Jyoshna Sabar (40kg) and Harsabardhan Sahu (49kg) had also won bronze medals in their respective weight categories last week.At the World Championships, medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift, unlike the Olympic Games. (PTI)

Dilip Kumar beats Mushtaq Khan 5-2 in NSCI Baulkline Snooker

MUMBAI, May 5: Chennai’s experienced campaigner Dilip Kumar recorded a compelling 5-2 victory over Mushtaq Khan in a qualifying round match of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament, here on Monday.The former India No. 5 Kumar, who represents Railways, produced a commanding performance to get the better of his opponent even as Mushtaq managed to win two frames.In another contest, Imran Nazeer conceded his game to Rayan Razmi after he was trailing 0-4.Results: Dilip Kumar bt Mushtaq Khan 5-2: 76 (64)-0, 76-8, 0-75(75), 69 (47) -28, 81(43)-5, 8 -69,69 (55) -36; Rayan Razmi bt Imran Nazeer 5-0: 65-32, 58-28, 74-20,63-19 (conceded). (PTI)