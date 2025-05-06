Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Pahalgam aftermath: Iltija Mufti calls for restraint, reminds PM Modi of 'era of war over' remarks

New Delhi, May 6: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post barbaric massacre in J&K’s Pahalgam on April 22, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday urged the Central government to avoid escalating row with the neighbouring nation, opining that war is never a solution for any crisis.

She however, did advocate retribution and reprisal against Pakistan for dastardly act of terror in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows, killing 26 tourists at point blank range but didn’t support full-scale military escalation with Pakistan.

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti gave these suggestions, in a special interaction with IANS. Emphasising that the cost of war is paid by people in border states, she also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his earlier statement that the “era of war is over.”

She further said, “Whenever you talk about war or military conflict, it is the people of J&amp;K who suffer in between, because we are a border state. We are the ones who will suffer, we are the ones who will face collateral damage.” She however acknowledged the government’s right to take necessary measures to maintain law and order but strongly advised against large-scale military escalation.

“Some things are not in your control. The government needs to do something in retaliation, whatever they feel they have to do to maintain law and order, to keep India secure, that is something in their domain. But war is never an answer,” she stated.

She further recalled Prime Minister Modi’s own words during his visit to Russia and stated, “Modi ji, when he went to Russia, had said that ‘the era of war is over.’ And that means that the time of war is behind us, and it’s important to remember that.”

She also commented on J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, raising questions about its handling of the law and order in Kashmir and on alleged silence on Waqf amendments. “I think after 2019, the people of J&K have endured so much, they have to fight for a bigger cause.

The narrative that NC is running about statehood, that’s BJP’s narrative. NC did not speak about the Waqf issue in the Assembly, and neither did BJP. If NC is only going to echo BJP’s line, then what is the point of people electing 50 MLAs? If you’re just going to follow BJP’s narrative, then you’re betraying the people of J&aK,” she asserted.

