Tuesday, May 6, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

UNSC raps Pak, poses tough questions concerning J&K terror attack: Reports

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

United Nations, May 6: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has pulled up Pakistan and asked tough questions concerning the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam at its closed session amid the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, reports said.

The members slammed Islamabad and questioned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people. Though Pakistan claimed that the meeting largely served and achieved the objectives of the UNSC’s meeting, reports showed that it flopped miserably.

In the meeting, which was called at the request of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, he claimed that his country was not involved in the terror attack. Though the session was a closed consultation and had no official records, the UNSC members called for dialogue and restraint to resolve the issues.

After the meeting on Monday, UNSC President Evangelos Sekeris told reporters, “The Security Council is always helpful in such efforts” to de-escalate. It is the responsibility of the Council. It was a productive and helpful meeting. Since the meeting was a closed consultation, its proceedings are secret without official records.”

Assistant Secretary-General Mohamed Khaled Khiari, who briefed the meeting, said all want de-escalation. Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva, who attended the meeting, said, “We hope for de-escalation”. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation was at a “boiling point” and asked the two countries to “step back from the brink”. “It is also essential — especially at this critical hour — to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” he said.

Condemning “strongly” the terrorist massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam last month, he said, “I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack”. Notably, The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepalese national were killed.

IANS

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
Pahalgam aftermath: Iltija Mufti calls for restraint, reminds PM Modi of ‘era of war over’ remarks
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ED raids 10 locations in Ahmedabad linked to Rs 100 crore Waqf Board fraud

Ahmedabad, May 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 10 locations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in connection...
Economy

India poised to replace Japan as world’s 4th-largest economy this year: IMF

New Delhi, May 6: India is poised to become the world’s fourth-largest economy in 2025 with the country’s...
NATIONAL

Pahalgam aftermath: Iltija Mufti calls for restraint, reminds PM Modi of ‘era of war over’ remarks

New Delhi, May 6: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post barbaric massacre in J&K’s Pahalgam...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in disability cricket series BENGALURU, May 5: The Indian Physical Disability cricket team defeated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ED raids 10 locations in Ahmedabad linked to Rs 100 crore Waqf Board fraud

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, May 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out...

India poised to replace Japan as world’s 4th-largest economy this year: IMF

Economy 0
New Delhi, May 6: India is poised to become...

Pahalgam aftermath: Iltija Mufti calls for restraint, reminds PM Modi of ‘era of war over’ remarks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 6: Amid the escalating tension between...
Load more

Popular news

ED raids 10 locations in Ahmedabad linked to Rs 100 crore Waqf Board fraud

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, May 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out...

India poised to replace Japan as world’s 4th-largest economy this year: IMF

Economy 0
New Delhi, May 6: India is poised to become...

Pahalgam aftermath: Iltija Mufti calls for restraint, reminds PM Modi of ‘era of war over’ remarks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 6: Amid the escalating tension between...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge