PM Modi’s resolve transformed India into a global digital leader: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold vision and unwavering resolve have transformed India from a digital follower into a global digital leader — turning aspirations into infrastructure and policy into progress, Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said here on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the ‘Bharat Telecom 2025’ in the national capital, attended by more than 130 foreign delegates from over 35 countries, the minister said ‘Bharat Telecom’ is not just a conference — it is a declaration of India’s intent to shape the future of global connectivity through innovation, collaboration and inclusive growth.

“When ideas, innovation and intent come together in harmony, they create not a cacophony, but a symphony, and ‘Bharat Telecom’ is that symphony of global collaboration and opportunity,” the minister told the gathering, while highlighting India’s export potential.

Organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), in collaboration with Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the event plays a significant role in India’s vision to become a global hub for telecom manufacturing, services, and exports.

“We’re not just connecting villages; we’re connecting futures. Every tower we raise, every byte we transmit, brings 1.4 billion people closer to opportunity”, Scindia asserted. “In just 22 months, we connected 99 per cent of our villages with 5G and brought 82 per cent of our population onto the network, deploying 470,000 towers. This is not evolution; it is a telecom revolution,” he stressed.

The minister further pointed out that this digital highway we have built across India is not merely about communication. It is the infrastructure of infrastructure, empowering 1.4 billion citizens with access to healthcare, education, governance, and economic opportunity.

He said India has not only caught up with the world in areas like 4G and 5G, but is now leading the charge, with sweeping reforms and technological innovation shaping the country’s trajectory. Scindia also underlined the role of India’s telecom sector as a transformative force and described the nation’s evolution from expensive, limited mobile access in the 1990s to now being the world’s second-largest telecom market and the cheapest data provider.

Speaking at the event, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, said there are moments in a nation’s journey when it not only participates in global conversations but defines their course.

“Today, India stands ready not merely as a market or consumer but as a creator, partner and trusted provider of world-class telecom solutions. The narrative has changed from a historical made-for-India to made-by-India,” said Dr Pemmasani.

He emphasised that India is undergoing a pivotal transformation in the global telecom arena, evolving from a consumer to a creator of technology. Arnob Roy, Chairman, TEPC, said that ‘Bharat Telecom’ showcases the transformative power of India’s indigenous telecom ecosystem, highlighting its unparalleled growth and innovation in the global telecom industry.

IANS