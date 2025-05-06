Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Sunburn Fest of Shillong has been called off, reason not mentioned

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 6: The debut edition of Sunburn’s Summer Fest in Shillong, scheduled for May 10, to be held at Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture has been called off, with organisers yet to reveal the reason behind the sudden cancellation.

Touted as Asia’s biggest EDM festival, the event had generated immense excitement with a stellar lineup featuring global icons Vini Vici, Dimitri Vegas, DubVision, and Third Party. The high-octane musical extravaganza was expected to be a landmark event for the Northeast, drawing fans from across the region.

Tickets were sold exclusively on BookMyShow, it is expected that refunds will be issued soon to all ticket holders.

The organisers also stated that further updates will be shared if the event is rescheduled.

Previous article
NSA Doval meets PM Modi amid escalating India-Pak tensions over Pahalgam terror attack
Next article
PM Modi’s resolve transformed India into a global digital leader: Jyotiraditya Scindia
