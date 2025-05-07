Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya govt provides Rs 1 crore to Nazareth Hospital

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 7: Continuing with the state government’s policy of financially supporting non-profit hospitals of the state in a bid to improve healthcare services to the people especially the underprivileged and marginalized, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today, handed a cheque of Rs 1 Cr to Nazareth Hospital here.

Speaking during the occasion, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that the government is committed and focused on the health sector in spite of the numerous challenges inherent in the sector.

“Meghalaya has the highest budgetary allocation in health sector compared to any other state in the country a large amount of the budget which is used for improving the infrastructure,” he said.

“Our goals are ultimately the same that is to provide quality, efficient and affordable healthcare to the people and this is where we can partner with different hospitals,” he said informing the gathering about the genesis and the conceptualization of the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy.

Expressing his gratitude to people serving in the health sector he called upon them to continue to serve with passion, dedication and compassion. He also stressed on the need for hospitals to communicate with each other not only for improving overall patient outcomes but also to enable collaboration among healthcare professionals.

Administrator, Nazareth Hospital, Shillong, Sr Noreen expressing gratitude to the state government for the financial grant outlined the needs of the hospital and highlighted the areas where the financial assistance would be used especially in procuring lifesaving equipment and ventilators for the Emergency Trauma Unit, Maternity Care and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and will also be used for the College of Nursing that is coming up with capacity intake for 100 students per year.

Also present during the handing over of the cheque were Commissioner & Secretary, Dr Joram Beda, National Health Mission, Mission Director, Ramakrishna Chitturi, Auxiliary Bishop of Shillong, Fr Bernard Laloo and Vicar General, Fr Richard M Majaw.

Previous article
Will wrap up tensions if India backs down, says Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
Next article
JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with his counterparts, top...
NATIONAL

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying out pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps across the...
NATIONAL

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar Masood admitted that ten of his family members were...
INTERNATIONAL

Will wrap up tensions if India backs down, says Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad, May 7: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the current tensions and escalated confrontation between...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit...

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying...

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar...
Load more

Popular news

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit...

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying...

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge