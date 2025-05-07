Wednesday, May 7, 2025
JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar Masood admitted that ten of his family members were killed in the missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In an Urdu statement released to the media, Masood said, “Ten members of my family including five children, my elder sister and her husband, my Islamic scholar nephew, his wife and my niece in addition to this, my old friend Hazifa, his mother and two other colleagues were killed.”

He alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted innocent children, devout Muslim women and elderly people. “I am grieved beyond words, but I am neither sorry, nor afraid. I have been praying to Allah that I should have been included in these 14 guests of Allah who become martyrs today.

“The killing of children and innocent people have not dampened our resolve. They (Indians) should not expect any mercy from us now. “The fallen minaret of Subhanullah mosque will finally fall on the Indian people in such a manner that their future generations won’t be able to forget”, he threatened.

In the same statement, the JeM chief said that the funeral prayers of these 14 killed in Indian strikes would be held at 4 pm.

Around 1.44 am on Wednesday, Indian armed forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with precision and without attacking any military target in Pakistan.

A Ministry of Defence statement said that nine places were hit during ‘Operation Sindoor’ including Muridke, Bhawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK. Pakistan Army has used heavy mortar shelling to violate the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) today.

Seven civilians were killed in Pakistani shelling and 38 others were injured in Poonch district. Pakistan Army used mortar shells in Uri, Karnah in the Valley and Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha took review of the situation on the LoC and directed the district administration to shift the population to safer places from vulnerable areas. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has taken over the Srinagar airport and announced suspension of civilian flights till May 10.

IANS

