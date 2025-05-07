Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

After Operation Sindoor, India shuts Kartarpur Corridor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Chandigarh, May 7: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced the closure of the Kartarpur Corridor “till further orders” after India struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, under code name ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Punjab’s Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh told the media that the corridor will be shut for the day. He said the district administration had not received any orders from the government for the coming days. Nearly 150 Indian pilgrims arrived at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) for the pilgrimage to the historic Sri Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan, but were later asked to return home.

The ICP at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district facilitates access to the Kartarpur Corridor. “Immigration and defence officials told us that the situation is not conducive and advised us to return around 11 a.m.,” one of the pilgrims told the media.

The gurdwara is of immense spiritual significance to Sikhs, as Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, spent the last 18 years of his life there and passed away at the site. Inaugurated on November 9, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing that allows Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders to visit the gurdwara, located 4.7 km from the India-Pakistan border, without requiring a visa.

After India’s military action, two international flights en route to Amritsar were diverted to Delhi, and educational institutions along the Pakistan border shut in Punjab. Authorities in Punjab have announced that all schools, colleges and educational institutions in regions along the international border with Pakistan have been closed.

educational institutes in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts will be closed for three days, in Fazilka district, they will be shut till further notice. Earlier this morning, in a major military action following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army successfully executed ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

The operation was carried out with precision, targeting terrorist infrastructure associated with groups responsible for the attack. The strikes were part of India’s response to the April 22 terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national in Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS

 

Previous article
PM Modi briefs Cabinet on Operation Sindoor, says mission executed flawlessly
Next article
Community members sensitised on use of HaatiApp to cope with HEC
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with his counterparts, top...
NATIONAL

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying out pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps across the...
NATIONAL

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar Masood admitted that ten of his family members were...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt provides Rs 1 crore to Nazareth Hospital

Shillong, May 7: Continuing with the state government’s policy of financially supporting non-profit hospitals of the state in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit...

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying...

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar...
Load more

Popular news

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit...

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying...

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge