Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Community members sensitised on use of HaatiApp to cope with HEC

By: Web Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, May 7:  Community members from Subankhata and Bandwguri in Baksa district, Assam who have to cope with human elephant conflict (HEC) situation as part of their life, have been sensitised on utilising innovative HaatiApp devised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, to monitor movement of wild elephants in their vicinity.

Aaranyak, with support from the SBI foundation, conducted two community outreach events for the purpose at Uttar Subankhata and Bandwguri in Baksa district of Assam recently.

During the sessions, Aaranyak introduced and demonstrated the HaatiApp, a mobile application specially designed to assist local communities in monitoring and reporting elephant movements and incidents of conflict.

The app enables users to easily record sightings of elephants, report conflict situations, and receive alerts about elephant presence in their surroundings. By using this tool, communities can stay better informed and take early precautions to avoid encounters with elephants thereby making the coexistence safer and more manageable.

In addition to the HaatiApp demonstration, Aaranyak’s team presented HEC mitigation sets, explaining how different tools and techniques can be used to prevent or reduce conflicts with elephants.

These demonstrations helped participants understand practical ways to protect their crops, property, and lives while also ensuring the safety of the elephants.

Fifty-one community members from both the areas participated in the sessions, showing great interest in learning about the importance of coexistence and how technology and traditional knowledge can work together to reduce conflicts.

These programmes were part of Aaranyak’s continued efforts to promote human-elephant coexistence and reduce human-elephant conflict (HEC) in areas prone to such issues.

Aaranyak’s experienced team members Abhijit Saikia, Mondeep Basumatari, Jiban Chetry, and Pradip Barman facilitated this informative and interactive sessions.

Previous article
After Operation Sindoor, India shuts Kartarpur Corridor
Next article
PM Modi briefs Prez Murmu on Operation Sindoor
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with his counterparts, top...
NATIONAL

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying out pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps across the...
NATIONAL

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar Masood admitted that ten of his family members were...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt provides Rs 1 crore to Nazareth Hospital

Shillong, May 7: Continuing with the state government’s policy of financially supporting non-profit hospitals of the state in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit...

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying...

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar...
Load more

Popular news

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit...

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Army, after carrying...

JeM terror outfit chief Azhar Masood admits 10 of his family members killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, May 7: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge