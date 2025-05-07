HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to halt the proposed ecotourism project in Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem highlighted that the sanctuary supports over 50 species of mammals and 25 species of reptiles, with about 30 of the 140 mammal species listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, found here. He also noted that several endangered aquatic and reptilian species rely on the sanctuary’s streams and water bodies as critical breeding sites.

Synrem also mentioned that rare and first-time sightings in Meghalaya have also been recorded in this area. He also mentioned threatened and near-threatened species such as the Darter, Painted Stork, Himalayan Grey-headed Fish Eagle, White-necked Vulture, and Tawny Fish Owl.

Despite the ecological sensitivity of the area, the Eco-Development Society of Meghalaya has floated a tender worth Rs 23.70 crore to develop ecotourism infrastructure inside the sanctuary.

Synrem expressed deep concern that these developments would severely disrupt the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem and the wildlife that depends on it for survival.

Synrem cited the Supreme Court’s directives and other legal provisions, stating that ecotourism projects of this nature do not meet the threshold of “exceptional circumstances” and should not be pursued within the sanctuary.

He warned that Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary could suffer irreversible damage if tourism projects proceed unchecked, endangering the flora and fauna and potentially leading to their death or displacement.