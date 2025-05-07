Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw insisted the Centre will not give up on its efforts to operate trains in Meghalaya, Cabinet Minister Rakkam Sangma has defended the introduction of railways in the state amid concerns about influx of non-indigenous people and illegal immigrants.

Sangma stated that illegal immigrants do not come through trains or flights, but rather through the porous border. He acknowledged that Meghalaya has a large open border with Bangladesh and that constitutional mechanisms like the Sixth Schedule, autonomous district councils, land rights, and traditional institutions are strong mechanisms for protecting tribals.

Sangma referred to the Sixth Schedule as the best weapon to protect indigenous communities and stated that nothing can replace it.

He also said that as per the 2011 census, there are only 11,000 non-indigenous people in South Garo Hills followed by 8,000 in North Garo Hills while West Garo Hills has more than 3.5 lakh non-indigenous people.

Will seek consensus on railways: Tynsong

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state government will hold frank discussions with the stakeholders on the railway issue.

Tynsong told reporters on Tuesday that the Centre is still keen on expanding the railway network in Meghalaya beyond Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills district.

All eyes are now on the all-party committee constituted recently to hold consultations with the political parties, the pressure groups, and other stakeholders.

“We will have frank discussions with the stakeholders. I feel we need the railways, but we need to carry everyone along,” Tynsong said.

Asked if goods trains should be allowed since it has nothing to do with influx and infiltration, he said the all-party committee will meet to understand the problems and decide whether or not the subject can be carried forward.

Tynsong refused to comment on the Voice of the People Party, which opted out of the all-party meeting as it feels the government first needs to resolve the issue of the inner-line permit in Meghalaya before discussing the railways.

While the pressure groups in Khasi and Jaintia Hills have been opposing railways tooth and nail over fears that it would open the floodgates for illegal immigrants to enter the state, the railway head at Mendipathar has been effectively serving the people of Garo Hills for over a decade now with no complaints of any illegal immigration or influx of outsiders.