Wednesday, May 7, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 7: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with his counterparts, top security officials and diplomats from major global powers, a few hours after India carried out precise strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Sources confirmed that NSA Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon and NSC Secretary General Ali Al Shamsi, Japanese NSA Masataka Okano, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Macron. During the discussions, NSA Doval briefed his counterparts on the action taken by India and explained how the strikes conducted on the terror centres operated by Pakistan-based terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba were measured, non-escalatory and carried out with restraint.

He also highlighted that India has no intention to escalate tensions but is fully prepared to respond if Pakistan chooses to retaliate. The outreach is being seen as India’s effort to keep the international community informed and gain their understanding and support.

Experts are of the view that this is part of a broader diplomatic strategy to frame India’s actions as part of the global fight against terrorism. Tuesday night’s strikes targetted locations in Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Barnala, where several major terrorist camps were operating.

These camps were known to have trained terrorists involved in past attacks on Indian soil, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2023 Poonch pilgrimage attack. Officials said the NSA will remain in contact with his counterparts in the coming days as the situation evolves. Experts reckon that India’s message is clear: while it seeks peace, it will not hesitate to act against terrorism. At the same time, by reaching out to key international players, India is working to ensure global support and avoid further escalation.

IANS

25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak
