Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Karbi women trained on processing handmade tea, jackfruit

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, May 7: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) organised a day-long practical training recently on processing of handmade tea for marginalised Karbi community women from Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscare in Assam.

The objective of the handmade tea processing workshop was to provide training in traditional, non-industrial tea-making methods that rely on skill and experience rather than machinery.

The training was held at the tea processing shed of Mina Tokbipi, a celebrated local entrepreneur known for her work in the artisanal tea sector, who collaborated with Aaranyak to host and lead the session.

Participants were guided through every step of processing of handmade tea, starting from identifying and plucking high-quality leaves, techniques of withering and manual rolling, controlling oxidation levels and naturally drying the tea to preserve its flavour and nutrients.

Throughout the session, the emphasis remained on preserving the purity and integrity of traditional methods that have been practised by local communities for generations.

By equipping women with new skills and reviving traditional methods of tea processing, Aaranyak aims to promote sustainable livelihoods, encourage small-scale local entrepreneurship, and strengthen the role of women as key contributors to the region’s economy and cultural continuity.

The organisation also conducted a two-day training programme on food processing for the Karbi women from the same region.

The training focused on the processing and value addition of jackfruit as an alternative to meat, and was held at the Community Resource Center, Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School, in Chandrasing Rongpi Village, Kohora, Karbi Anglong, Assam.

The sessions also aimed to encourage the participants to explore jackfruit as a versatile ingredient for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products that can serve as alternative to meat. Nine women from Kohora and surrounding areas took part in the training.

Participants learned to prepare various jackfruit-based products including pickle, chop, cutlet, and chilli jackfruit as a meat substitute and then the focus shifted to packaging, preservation techniques, and marketing strategies tailored to small-scale production.

Anjona Rongpharpi, a participant, shared her experience: “Learning and experiencing were both informative and enjoyable. The training has equipped the local women with new possibilities. We also thanked the trainers for their time and effort devoted to our learning. We will try to carry forward, share it with others, and make the best use of this wonder fruit that grows so abundantly around us.”

 

 

Previous article
Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval engages with counterparts from US, UK, China, and Russia
Next article
India emerges as $24 billion opportunity in global climate adaptation and resilience market
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Forces followed ideals of Lord Hanuman, targeted those who harmed us’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi, May 7: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday applauded the Armed Forces for highly-successful military...
Environment

Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants

Nairobi, May 7: The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Wednesday welcomed the sentencing of four individuals, including three...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel says to move entire Gaza population to south

Jerusalem, May 7: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that a planned expanded military operation in...
NATIONAL

Precision, technology, and depth: What makes ‘Operation Sindoor’ different

New Delhi, May 7: Operation Sindoor has redefined India's military posture with a scale, depth, and technological sophistication...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Forces followed ideals of Lord Hanuman, targeted those who harmed us’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants

Environment 0
Nairobi, May 7: The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on...

Israel says to move entire Gaza population to south

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 7: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said...
Load more

Popular news

‘Forces followed ideals of Lord Hanuman, targeted those who harmed us’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants

Environment 0
Nairobi, May 7: The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on...

Israel says to move entire Gaza population to south

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 7: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge