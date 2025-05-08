As situation ‘continues to evolve’, US Consulate in Lahore directs all personnel to ‘shelter in place’

Lahore, May 8: The US Consulate General in Lahore on Thursday afternoon issued a security alert, directing all consulate personnel to “shelter in place” following reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near the Pakistani city.

“Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the US Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place. The Consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport,” the alert stated placing restrictions on movement of the US personnel in Lahore and Punjab province.

“US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place,” it added advising US citizens to take several actions, including seeking secure shelter, have evacuation plans ready that do not rely on US government assistance, have travel documents up to date and easily accessible, monitor local media for updates and carry proper identification documents.

The US Consulate General in Lahore represents the US government in Pakistan’s Punjab and operates under the authority of the US Ambassador in Islamabad, just like those in the cities of Karachi and Peshawar. In addition to the Department of State, represented in Lahore is the Department of Commerce.

The American Embassy in Islamabad also issued a fresh security alert on Thursday, asserting that the situation between Pakistan and India “continues to evolve” and it is closely monitoring developments. “The US Department of State continues to remind US citizens of its standing “Do Not Travel” advisory against all travel to areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

The Department’s long-standing “Reconsider Travel” advisory also urges travellers to reconsider travel to Pakistan more broadly,” the alert mentioned. “Flight availability into and out of Pakistan remains fluid.

Some civilian flights reportedly operated overnight. This morning, the Pakistan Airports Authority announced a temporary suspension of flight operations in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot,” it added asking the US citizen travellers to check flight status with their airlines or on the airport websites. The Embassy advised US citizens to leave “if it is safe to do so” areas of active conflict or seek shelter in place if they cannot leave safely.

