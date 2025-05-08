Thursday, May 8, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

High-level industries summit focusses on enhancing India’s air, missile defence capabilities

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 8: The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in collaboration with Aerospace Services India (ASI) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), hosted the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile India Eco-System Summit 2.0 at the Manekshaw Centre here, aimed at enhancing India’s air and missile defence capabilities, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The inaugural session focussed on the growing synergy between Indian and Israeli Defence sectors. The day-long summit brought together key stakeholders from India’s Defence eco-system, highlighting collaborative achievements and future possibilities in enhancing India’s air and missile defence capabilities under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ initiatives.

The summit emphasised the achievements of ASI-IAI’s wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, which plays a critical role in providing technical representation, life-cycle support, and local manufacturing for the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system and its associated subsystems such as the BARAK 8 missile and Air Defence Fire Control Radar.

It underscored the importance of establishing a resilient and future-ready air defence infrastructure through sustained collaboration, capability development, and localised innovation.

Key sessions of the summit included panel discussions on operational readiness and self-reliance in missile systems, technology showcases featuring AI-powered service management systems like STORMS developed by ASI.

Discussions were held on building India’s long-term capability in indigenous Defence manufacturing. The event witnessed participation from senior representatives of the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces, DRDO, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and leading Indian Defence manufacturers.

The participants voiced a shared commitment to elevate India’s position as a global hub for advanced weapons systems, with ASI reaffirming its vision to become India’s premier defence service provider, the statement added.

Previous article
Former Bangladeshi Prez Abdul Hamid leaves country
Next article
As situation ‘continues to evolve’, US Consulate in Lahore directs all personnel to ‘shelter in place’
