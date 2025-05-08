Thursday, May 8, 2025
NATIONAL

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India's briefing

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details of the Operation Sindoor to the world on Wednesday, two women defence officers took centre stage as they addressed the media.
India’s briefing on the operation was done by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, thereby giving a strong and significant message.
As the women led the charge after the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s opening brief, the two officers shed light on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people died, and then, India’s action, ‘Operation Sindoor’, against the perpetrators.
The choice of women officers giving the details of the operation is meant to serve as a powerful message reflecting strength and sacrifice. This is also symbolic of the anti-terror Operation Sindoor — a way of honouring those women whose husbands were brutally killed by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, “Terror targets were chosen based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism. No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.”
She also announced that nine terrorist camps were destroyed.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, “India is ready to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan.”
The officers shared details of how the strikes were carried out, specifying the locations of the targeted sites.
“During Operation Sindoor, no military installations were targeted in Pakistan. The chosen terror sites were based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.(IANS)

