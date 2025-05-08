Thursday, May 8, 2025
EU says every state has right to protect its citizens amid escalating tensions between India-Pakistan

Brussels, May 8: The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states on Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating that every state has the duty and the right to lawfully protect its citizens from acts of terror.

Asserting that terrorism can never be justified, the EU said that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice. The remarks came after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack, which left 26 innocent civilians dead.

“The EU is monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives. The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides,” the EU said in its statement.

“The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives. The EU will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation,” it added.

Last month, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered her deepest condolences over the “vile” terror attack. “The vile terror attack in Pahalgam stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi and every Indian heart grieving today. Yet I know that India’s spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you,” she posted on X.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, and was a tri-service operation targeting infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack. The Indian government on Wednesday said that India has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’, said that India’s response to the Pahalgam attacks was measured, calibrated, and non-escalatory. Real-time surveillance and post-strike assessments confirmed the destruction of the intended targets. Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

IANS

