New Shillong township: CM Sangma reviews development to decongest city

Shillong, May 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of iconic projects in the New Shillong Township, which was planned to decongest the old Shillong city.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by officials from the Planning and Urban Affairs Department, visited the construction site of the new Secretariat at Umsawli. The secretariat is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1188 crore, and the timeline set for its completion is mid-2027. The work has commenced in full swing.

The foundation of the project was laid on 21st January, 2025. “This iconic building will lay the foundation for an active administration, and its design has been thoughtfully conceptualised to keep aspects of sustainability and culture with modern architecture. Eagerly look forward to its completion,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that on completion of the project, the site will not only become an administrative city, but will also contribute to decongesting Shillong city to a large extent. Sangma also said that a number of internal roads in the New Shillong Township are completed, and the many others are ongoing.

The road communication network in the administrative township will connect various iconic projects in the area and will also elevate the overall connectivity with Shillong. He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Unity Mall.

During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the completed Ummir to Mawkhanu Road, one of the roads connecting the administrative and knowledge city in the township area.

He also discussed the proposed avenue plantation along the road to improve the overall aesthetics of the surrounding area. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inspected the newly built Polo Mall under the Smart City Project.

The work for the mall is completed, and the process is on to rent/lease out the shops in the mall. The mall houses space for entertainment, a food court and shopping and commercial spaces.

Inspecting the infrastructure development work for the Wahumkhrah Riverfront Development Project, he said that the project is important, keeping in mind environmental aspects, the ongoing beautification of the city and the upcoming national games.

The project entails the development of infrastructure at the riverfront and, most importantly, the cleanup of the river. “Hopeful to complete Phase 1 of the riverfront at the earliest. In Phase 2, the area will be developed to accommodate shops, eateries, parking spaces, hostel accommodation, etc,” Sangma added.

He also urged the citizens to join the government in maintaining the cleanliness of the rivers like Wahumkhrah. “We will work together to achieve our common goal,” the Chief Minister said.

IANS